Billie Sue Temple
Funeral services for Billie Sue Temple, 87, of Hudson will be held Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Vic Bass officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Mrs. Temple was born October 16, 1934 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Ollie Savanna (McWilliams) and Lewis L. Oates, Jr., and died Friday, July 1, 2022 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Temple spent her childhood in Huntington and Rocky Hill and graduated from Lufkin High School. She settled in Hudson and had resided there since the 60s. She worked for the Texas Department of Transportation as a secretary in the Drafting Department, retiring after 18 years of service. Following her retirement, she, her husband Powell, and son Gary formed and co-owned Temple Brothers Construction where she served as Office Manager. Temple Brothers operated from 1983 to 2004. Mrs. Temple was a prolific songwriter, writing country and gospel songs for BMI. She won Country Songwriter of the Year in 1998 with the Lone Star State Country Music Association, Traditional Gospel Songwriter of the Year in 2000 and several additional songwriting awards.
Mrs. Temple’s family meant the world to her. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. But her biggest love was for Jesus Christ. She had a Texas size heart and was a bold witness, never met a stranger, and never missed a chance to ask someone if they knew Jesus. She was the biggest “hoot” and would have everyone around her laughing.
Survivors include her sons, Stanley E. Temple and wife Julie of Hudson and Gary W. Temple of San Antonio; daughter, Lisa Sitze of Lufkin; grandchildren, Luke Temple and wife Lindsay, Zach Temple and wife Kayleigh, Sara Temple, Amber Sitze, and Devin Sitze; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Helen Temple, Liz Swor, both of Hudson, Elaine Turner of Lufkin, and Lola Oates of Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Powell S. Temple; grandson, Jared Temple; and brothers, Melton Oates, Cecil Oates, Glenn Ray Oates, C.W. Oates, and Gethro Mack Oates.
Pallbearers will be Zach Temple, Luke Temple, Doug Temple, Christian Doggett, Shawn Suggs, and David Schmidt.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jared Temple Scholarship Fund, c/o Hudson ISD, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
