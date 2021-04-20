Memorial services for Jeanne Dana Laningham Johnson, 75, of Etoile will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington, Texas with Jay Fusilier and Pastor Keith Payne officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Johnson was born August 28, 1945 in Texarkana, Texas to the late Joe Belle (McDonald) and Clarence Walter Laningham, and passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 in a local hospice facility from a lengthy illness. She grew up in Lake Charles, Louisiana and had resided in Etoile for 10 years. She was a tax preparer with H&R Block for 14 years.
Mrs. Johnson was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her love will be missed by all. She was on the staff of various churches throughout her life. Mrs. Johnson loved shopping and took it to a “professional” level. She and her husband had been full time RVers for 10 years, traveling the entire lower 48. They were involved with Volunteer Christian Builders and other ministry projects, supporting churches nationwide. She was a member and had served as treasurer and song leader at Shirley Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Ronny Johnson of Etoile; daughter, Kempa Spalding of Arlington; stepdaughter, Rhonda Morrison of Houston; stepson, Gregory Johnson of Houston; grandchildren and spouses, Sandon Spalding, Shelby and Tiffany Spalding, Nathaniel Morrison, Greyson and Amanda Johnson, Samuel Morrison, Lee Spencer Johnson, Braedon Morrison, and Briannah Johnson; brothers and sister-in-law, C.W., Jr. and Sherry Laningham of Atlanta, Georgia and Joel Laningham of Etoile; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra Kay and Johnny Pressler of Dripping Springs; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.