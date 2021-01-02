Martha Oline Jones
Graveside services for Martha Oline Jones, 96, of Shawnee Prairie, will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Fielders Cemetery with Bro. William Wooten officiating.
Mrs. Jones was born April 20, 1924 in Chireno, Texas, to James Hollin Mitchell and Alice Gertrude (Page) Mitchell, and died Thursday, December 31, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Shawnee Prairie Missionary Baptist Church. She worked her whole life and until a few years ago, was still helping bale hay. Mrs. Jones was a great cook and wonderful mother and person.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Jynette Jones of Huntington; son, Harold Jones of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Frank Harris of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Eva and Gary Hatcher of Pollok; grandchildren, Tracy Harris of San Antonio, Craig and Dana Harris of Troup, Matt and Jennifer Harris of Lufkin, Michael and Trina Jones of Newnan, GA, Edwin and Carol Hatcher of Castroville, TX, Beverly and Dustin Weeks of Lufkin and Kevin and Tiffani Hatcher of Pollok; 19 great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Arvis and Berlon Blake; and sister-in-law, Dovie Mitchell.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Asa Jones; and 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Special memorials may be made to Shawnee Prairie Missionary Baptist Church, 1385 Shop Branch Rd., Huntington, Texas 75949.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.