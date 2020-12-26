John Huber
Services for John Huber, 70, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Huber died Dec. 24, 2020, in Lufkin.
Robert Jackson
Robert Jackson, 53, of Lufkin, died Dec. 20, 2020, in Lufkin. He was born April 12, 1967, in Nacogdoches. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.
Donna Lord
Graveside services for Donna Lord, 63, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Ms. Lord was born June 21, 1957, and died Dec. 21, 2020, in Houston. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Vonnda Kay (Blake) Seale
Graveside services for Vonnda Kay (Blake) Seale, 57, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin. Mrs. Seale was born Jan. 4, 1963, in Sumpter, South Carolina, and died Dec. 23, 2020, in Houston. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Shafer Funeral Home.
