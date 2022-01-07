Memorial Services for Nichole Pickens, 52, of Karnack, will be held Friday January 7, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, Texas with Captain Jenifer Phillips officiating.
Nichole Pickens was born January 26, 1969, in Athens, Texas, to Ronald Franklin Johnson and Iris Loretta (Pool) Knowles, and died Monday, January 3, 2022, in Lufkin.
Nichole took great pride in being a Gigi and spoiling her grandkids was her favorite hobby. But Nichole’s true passion was cooking and providing heart-felt wholesome meals for her friends and family. If she wasn’t in the kitchen, Nichole could easily be found at the beach or dreaming about her next beach vacation with her furry side-kick, Tucker.
Nichole is survived by her husband of 5 years, Chip Pickens of Karnack; daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and Wayne Ramsey of Lufkin; grandchildren, Harrison and Amelia Ramsey; parents, Loretta and Gene Knowles of Murchison; brothers, Danny Johnson and wife Tracy, Brian Johnson and wife Diana, David Knowles and wife Tonya; son and daughter-in-law, Paul Pickens and wife Amy; daughter and son-in-law, Jaimee Stephens and Scott; grandchildren, Courtney Gray and Cheyanne Pickens; along with other numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kelley Foley, Kevin Roper, and Ross Roper.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made directly to Central Baptist Church of Athens at P.O. Box 590 Athens, TX 75754.
