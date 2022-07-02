Memorial services for Marilyn Arnold, 64, of Central will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at O’Quinn Baptist Church with Brother Wayne Bickley and Brother Steve Cowart officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Ms. Arnold was born July 24, 1957 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Joyce (Bufford) and Vernon Austin Arnold, and died Monday, June 27, 2022 in Lufkin.
Ms. Arnold was a lifetime resident of Central. She graduated from Central High School in 1975 and earned a Master of Education Degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1982.
She began her teaching career at Redland Elementary in 1979. When Lufkin made redistricting plans in 1991, she moved to Brandon Elementary from where she retired after 34 years. She loved teaching and hearing from former students.
Ms. Arnold was a member of O’Quinn Missionary Baptist Church in Central where she taught Sunday school, was a GMA leader, worked in VBS, and served on committees. Her favorite role was being Director of Children’s Church for over 25 years.
Marilyn loved traveling, playing cards and spending time with family and special friends.
Survivors include her sister, Marlene Arnold; brothers, Morris Arnold and wife Gale and Marshall Arnold; nieces, Mandy Leap and husband Nathan, Kristin Arnold, and Stacy Dodd Coats; nephews, Joshua Arnold and wife Brandy, and Dale Dodd and wife Chasity; great-nieces, Addison Dodd, Chancy Dodd, and Jocelyn Coats; and great-nephews, Ethan Leap, Lincoln Leap, and Jordan Coats.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandmother, Georgia Ward.
Memorial contributions may be made to O’Quinn Missionary Baptist Church, 7433 N US Highway 69, Pollok, Texas 75969.
