Funeral services for Eddie P. Courtney, 81, of Diboll will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother D.R. McNaughton officiating. Interment will follow in the Prairie Grove Cemetery in Diboll.
Mr. Courtney was born May 14, 1939 in Diboll, Texas to the late Hubert and Pinkie (Grimes) Courtney. He peacefully passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side. He had been happily married to Sharon R. Courtney for 40 Years. He retired from Temple Inland after 29 years of service. Mr. Courtney was the Operator for Prairie Grove Water for over 30 years. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and taking drives with his wife. He was a member of Harborlight Church.
Mr. Courtney is survived by his wife, Sharon R. (Hough) Courtney; son and daughter-in-law, Grady and Karlen Courtney; son, Marvin Courtney; daughter, Debbie Hogan and Don Dare; daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Tom McCleese; son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Joan Dulaney; son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Wendy Dulaney; daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Brent Robertson; and brother, Freddie Courtney. He will be remembered by all his grandchildren for always being a loving Pawpaw of 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Pinkie Courtney; sister, Alice Ford; and brothers, Earl Courtney and Myrel Courtney.
Pallbearers will be William Courtney, Keith Robertson, Chris Robertson, Seth Roark, Raymond Ryan, and Donald Dare.
Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Roark, Kaden Courtney, and Rylee Collins.
The family extends special thanks to Dialysis One and the nurses and staff of Affinity Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harborlight Church, 109 Jones Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.