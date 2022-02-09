Bobbie Marie Walker, age 71, of Flippin, Arkansas, passed away Sunday February 6, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Bobbie was born July 30, 1950 in Huntington, Texas to Foster Wayne Oliver and Rose Marie Boudreaux. She loved crafting — crocheting, quilting, and genealogy. She loved her family. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints.
She is survived by her three children: Sandy (Billy) Evans of Yellville, Arkansas; James Harrison of Mountain Home, Arkansas; Heather Dooley of Conway, Arkansas; eight grandchildren: Kala (Clint) Siler of Batesville, Arkansas; Steven (Lindsay) Evans of Yellville, Arkansas; Savannah (Hunter) Jones of Conway, Arkansas; Alexander Dooley, Aimee Walker-Dooley, both of Yellville, Arkansas, Luke Dooley of Conway, Arkansas Kaylen (Stuart) Oldham of Mountain Home, Arkansas; Jessica Harrison of Lufkin, Texas; five great-grandchildren: Caden Siler, Tristin Winningham, Dominic Evans, Brooklynn Oldham, and Alysa Oldham; one sister Michelle (Ron) Brandon of Mountain Home, Arkansas; four brothers: Tom (Shari) Chaney of Dallas, Texas; Billy (Judy) Chaney of Lufkin, Texas; Foster Wayne (Becky) Oliver, Jr. of Livingston, Texas; Michael (Sylvia) Shupe of Azusa, California; nephews: Eddie, Andrew, Michelangelo, Joshua, Jon, Sharon, Jeremy, Jenna Rose, Alison, T.J., Olive, Judy, John, and Diana; and many cousins.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Private arrangements are by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.