Clifford Smith
Clifford was born in 1937 in Lufkin, Texas the youngest child of Frank Herman Smith Sr. and Willie Mae (Johnson) Smith of Diboll, Texas. Clifford graduated from Lufkin High School in the class of 1955. He was a member of National Honor Society and football team.
He attended and graduated from Trinity University, San Antonio, Texas with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry in 1959. He was both trainer and manager of the Trinity football team.
He met and married his college sweetheart Temple Effinger in 1958, after singing duets in the Trinity Choir. They were married 63 years and have 2 children: Mark Edward Smith of Moab, Utah and Ramona Smith Britt of Houston. Temple and Clifford have been Houston residents for over 60 years.
Clifford was a second lieutenant in the United States Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. He had a beautiful baratenor voice and studied under Eunice Vickory of Lufkin. He also studied under John Segal of Trinity University and at the Segal Music Colony in Schroon Lake, New York. He was of late a member of the Spring Statesmen Barbershop Chorus. He sang in many choruses including 1st Presbyterian — San Antonio, 1st Methodist — Houston, and an inner faith chorus in Houston.
Clifford was a chemist and was hired by Celanese plastics after graduation. He designed and built a laboratory for Arco Chemical Company of Atlantic Richfield in Deer Park where he was head chemist and worked there when they were known as Sinclair Oil Company, until he retired after 35 years. After retiring from what became Atlantic Richfield he worked another 12 years for Royal Dutch Pakhoed (of the Netherlands) out of Houston on the West Loop. He had an inventive mind and was hired for his inventive abilities from the gas chromatograph he built in college to the problem solving in the oil companies. Cliff had an opportunity to be a research chemist for Celanese in New Jersey, but chose to stay in his native Texas.
He and Temple are members of John Wesley United Methodist Church. In later years they belonged to 2 ballroom dance clubs and also enjoyed a second home on the Guadalupe River in Canyon Lake. They also enjoyed Grayton Beach in Florida where they spent many fond summer vacations. Clifford was proud of his family and enjoyed visits to both his children’s homes.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Temple Effinger Smith, his son Mark Edward Smith & wife Karen, his daughter Ramona Smith Britt & husband Tim, and his older sister Barbara Smith Bex & husband Jean Pierre; as well as many Smith and Effinger relatives.
Clifford was a gentleman & a man’s man. He died as he lived – happy, peaceful, and with grace & dignity. He will be greatly missed.
The memorial service will be held at John Wesley Methodist Church on June 25th at 10 am at 5830 Bermuda Dunes Houston, 77069 with internment to follow for family only.
The family requests donations be made in Clifford’s name to Lufkin High School Alumni Association Class of 1955 in Clifford Lee Smith’s name P.O. Box 15087 Lufkin, Texas 75915
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, directors.
