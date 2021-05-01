Hughie Jennings Allen
Hughie Jennings Allen passed away peacefully on April 28, 2021. He was born in Center, Texas on June 22, 1939 to Willie Leroy Allen and Blanche Kathleen Pilot. Hughie was known for his laughter, deep voice, broad smile, and strong handshake. Hughie had a heart for people and never met a stranger. He had a love for family, friends, music, cooking and caring for his yard. In his youth, he joined Mt. Zion CME church and remained a life-long faithful member. Over the years, he served in numerous churches and utilized his God-given musical talents. He will lovingly be remembered for his 40+ years of service as an educator, dedication and service to others, his professional excellence, civic and community involvement. Most of all, he will be remembered for his love of music and playing the piano from an early age for church and special events. Hughie was a professional musician and has trained choirs and appeared on radio and television on many occasions.
At 16 years old, Hughie graduated Valedictorian Class of 1957 from C.H. Daniels High school in Center, Texas. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Texas College, a Master’s Degree from Stephen F. Austin University with further study toward a Doctorate degree. Hughie began his career as an educator in the public schools in Diboll and Lufkin, Texas. In 1974, he and his family moved to Orange, Texas where he served as Assistant Principal at West Orange Junior High School, and later served as Principal of Jones Elementary and Personnel Director for the West Orange Cove Independent School District. Hughie loved his students, education and investing in those around him. He set high standards for all of his students and inspired them to reach for their dreams. Hughie retired from education in 1998, but he never stopped teaching and learning. He was an avid reader, student of history and family ancestry and gardening.
Hughie desired to make a difference; he was an active member and leader in numerous organizations, committees and boards. Upon retirement, he continued to serve in these roles and added a few along the way. He began his second career as a Realtor in Orange, Texas and found great joy in this activity. Hughie had a variety of talents including grilling, barbecuing, and growing a garden. Hughie valued relationships — spending time with people brought him energy and happiness! In his younger years, he was sure to make in person visits to say hello. In his later years, his frequent phone calls and texts replaced those drive by’s via car, but they were still often and jovial.
East Texas held a special place in his heart. From Center, to Nacogdoches, to Lufkin and all points in between, whenever in the area, he was sure to hit all the spots to say hello to a cousin or friend along the way. No matter where he traveled, Center held a special place in his heart and he always found his way home.
Being a husband, father, grandfather, brother “bubba”, and uncle were high on his list. He loved his family to the moon and back and would brag on each of them whenever he had the chance. He is survived by his dedicated wife, partner in life and music for more than fifty years, Doris; his daughter Raquel (Leo) Daniels and his son Vincent Allen; grandchildren Noah Allen, Zoe Allen, Ian Daniels and Bryce Allen, siblings, Reggie McClelland (Tammy), Kathy (Michael) Haynes, and niece Vanessa (Al) Davis. His brother-in-laws, men who are like brothers, many nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews will miss him dearly. Numerous cousins, family friends, and those that were on the weekly speed dial and text list, will miss him every single day.
To honor Hughie, a Memorial with the Prostate Cancer Foundation has been established. In lieu of flowers, contributions and gifts may be made via www.pcf.org/HughieAllen
