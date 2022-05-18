Memorial services for SMSGT David C. Kaemmerling USAF Retired, 76, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Steve Cowart officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
David was born November 24, 1945, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Samuel Kerr Kaemmerling and Edith Rae (Barrow) Kaemmerling, and died Monday, May 16, 2022, in Lufkin, Texas.
David loved his country and was a true patriot. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. When he retired he had achieved one of the highest enlisted ranks of Senior Master Sargent. He was a life member of the VFW local post 1836 and also served as Post Commander. He was also a member of the DAV, Sons of Confederate Veterans, the American Legion, and the NRA. David loved to camp, traveling in their RV, and camping on the coast, going on motorcycle trips, and just loved to work in his wood shop. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing and was passionate about his animals.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bonnie (Sherrod) Kaemmerling of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Jeff Barker of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Glenna Kaemmerling of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Colt Barker of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Hunter Kaemmerling of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter and husband, Kalyn and Jerrett Harris of San Marcos, TX; great granddaughter, Jett Harris of San Marcos, TX; sister, Ann Kaemmerling of Lufkin, TX; brother, Calvin Kaemmerling of Longview, TX; uncle and aunt, Sam and Deloris Barrow of Silsbee, TX; aunt, Gloria Kaemmerling of Lufkin, TX, special friends, Jose (Pepe) and Lupe Orta; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and pets.
He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Edith Kaemmerling
Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Chastain, Bryan Powell, David Ussery, Charles Everitt, Jose (Pepe) Orta, Dearl Moore, Wayne Pedigo, Buck Watts, and Donnie Saxton.
Special memorials may be made to The Monastery of Infant Jesus, 1501 Lotus Lane, Lufkin, TX 75904; Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607; VFW Memorial Post 1836, 1800 Ford Chapel Rd, Lufkin, TX 75901; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; Trinity Baptist Church, 1641 FM325, Lufkin, TX 75901; and Lufkin Animal Shelters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.