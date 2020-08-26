Monique (Foley) Houghton
Monique (Foley) Houghton, 81, of Lufkin, was born September 20, 1938 in Dalhousie, New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of the late James Joseph Foley and Marie Louise Barriault, and died August 22, 2020 at The Joseph House in Lufkin.
Mrs. Houghton loved her family and helping others. She was a registered nurse, and worked at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington, MA for several years. She loved horses and teaching children and was a board member and teacher for the Groton Pony Club, she also was a 4-H leader and Brownie and Girl Scout Leader. She was president of the Cohasset PTA, and president of the Communications Council, serving as liaison between the parents and the Superintendent of schools. She volunteered in the Cohasset school system and the Red Cross bloodmobile. In addition, she served as a board member of the Cohasset League of Women Voters in charge of publications. She also attended Harvard University’s extension program enhancing her knowledge in psychology and preventative medicine. She served for five years in the med-surg at St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston, TX and in the Deaconess Hospital in Boston. She was a hard-working and conscientious individual.
Mrs. Houghton is survived by her brothers, Jim Foley of Coeur d’Alene, ID; Ian Foley of Round Rock, TX; and Michael Foley of Dallas, TX; sisters, Patsy Goldberg of Lilburn, GA; Margaret Barron of Dallas, TX; Mary Hickman of Lufkin, TX; Sally Foley of Lufkin, TX; Dixie Foley of Indianapolis, IN; three nieces, one nephew, and a host of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Houghton; daughter, Amy Wynn; and her sisters, Helen Foley, Emily Kathleen Foley, Kathleen Brooks, and Suzanne Foley.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors. She will be laid to rest with her husband and daughter in Foley AL.
