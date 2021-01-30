Antonio Lira Lira
Interment for Antonio Lira Lira, 53, of Lufkin, will be held In Mexico at a later date.
Mr. Lira was born October 17, 1967 in San Francisco Del Rincon, Guanajuato, Mexico, to Juan Aguirre Lira and Modesta (Ramirez) Lira, and died Friday, January 29, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Lira attended St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was a very happy, humble, and outgoing person who never met a stranger and loved to laugh and joke. Mr. Lira was a good husband, father, son and brother.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Aurora Padilla of Lufkin; sons, Jesus Guzman and Frank Padilla Jr., both of Lufkin; daughters, Yadira Padilla and Amy Padilla, both of Lufkin; 19 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Patricio and Maria Dela Cruz Guerrero Lira, Evodio and Maria Eusabia Ramirez Lira, and Elias, all of San Francisco Del Rincon, Guanajuato, Mexico; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ana and Fortunato Saldairo Lira, Maria De La Luz and Juan Antonio Bustos and sister, Maria Augustina Lira, all of San Francisco Del Rincon, Guanajuato, Mexico
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Militon Lira and Jose Guadalupe Lira.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
