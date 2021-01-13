Jimmy Burke
Graveside services for Jimmy Burke, 76, of Diboll, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Ryan Chapel Cemetery, Diboll, Texas, with Bro. John Boone officiating. The family will receive friends and loved ones at 8:30 a.m. at Gipson Funeral Home before the service.
Jimmy was born January 21, 1944 to Reba (Redd) and James Burke and passed away January 8, 2021 in a local hospital.
Jimmy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was the jack of all trades and master of all. He proudly served in the United States Army and the National Guard. He loved the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Burke of Diboll; sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin Burke and wife Amy of Janesville, Wisconsin, Joe Glass and wife Paige of Tampa, Florida; Jim Burke and wife Nancy of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jeff Glass and wife Michelle of Lufkin, Texas; sons, Glen Burke of Houston, and Jason Harris of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia Roska and husband Ron of McHenry, Illinois, Jennifer Meixner and husband Randy of Jefferson, Wisconsin; sisters, Wanda and Doris. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be sons, Glen, Kevin, and Jim Burke, Joe and Jeff Glass, and Jason Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Francis; grandparents, D.D. and Mamaw Burke.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
