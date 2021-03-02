Funeral services for Tommy Rushing, 69, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jerry Kirby officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Tommy was born February 27, 1952 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Don (Johnson) and Frank Rushing, and died Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home.
Tommy was a graduate of Lufkin High School Class of 1970. He loved his family, motorcycle riding and hunting. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends sharing memories and an occasional tall tale. Always ready with his phone to share pictures of his grandson, Knox.
Survivors include his wife, Jeannine Rushing of Lufkin; sons, Scott Rushing and wife Rachel of Pflugerville, Stephen Rushing of Lufkin; grandson, Knox Rushing of Pflugerville; sister, Sherry Kimbrough and husband Richard of Garrison; brother, Bryan Rushing and wife Tammy of Mesquite; his constant companion, Jack; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Anderson, Glen Bradley, Dennis Dickerson, Jared Kimbrough, Tony Sanders, and Mark Ward.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 4801 Woodway Drive, Suite 115 East, Houston, Texas 77056 or Cold Springs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 366, Garrison, Texas 75946.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.