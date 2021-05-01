Kevin “Killer” McMullen, Sr.
A Celebration of Life for Kevin “Killer” McMullen, Sr., 52, of Lufkin will be held Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brig Luce, Kortney (McMullen) Parrish, Clint McMullen, and friends sharing memories. Interment will follow in the Aldredge Cemetery.
Kevin was born February 16, 1969 in Lufkin, Texas to Mary Lou (Strait) and Jerry Michael McMullen, and died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at his residence.
Kevin was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and was employed with Lowe’s. He was a partner with his father in McMullen and Son Drywall Co. until his father’s death. He enjoyed deer hunting and playing pool. He was a pet dad to Axel and had a secret love for cats.
His many friends were his extended family. He was known for remembering each of their phone numbers and there was never “ice to break” even if time had passed between visits.
Survivors include his wife, Shelah (Dobrzynski) McMullen of Lufkin; children and spouses, Kortney (McMullen) and Mickey Parrish of Corrigan, Kevin, Jr. and Mallorie McMullen of Tyler, Chelsea Doolan and Chloe Doolan, both of Lufkin; grandchildren, Hudsyn, Harlie, Ryder and Journey; mother, Mary Lou McMullen of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Clint and Melody McMullen of Longview; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives, along with numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Michael McMullen; and mother-in-law, Beulah Davidson Dobrzynski.
Pallbearers will be David Sexton, Dwayne “Rooter” Reece, Billy Stovall, Ray Wisbey, Donnie Hawkins, and Steve Bennett.
Honorary pallbearers will be his co-workers at Lowe’s and members at the Grant Street Pool Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Affinity Hospice, 2708 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
