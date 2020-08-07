Deborah Lee Gillenwater
Services for Deborah Lee Gillenwater, 59, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Gillenwater died Aug. 6, 2020, in Lufkin.
Alfredo Padilla
Graveside services for Alfredo Padilla, 85, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll. Mr. Padilla was born Oct. 9, 1934, and died Aug. 6, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
Beatriz 'Wela' Padilla
Graveside services for Beatriz “Wela” Padilla, 84, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll. Mrs. Padilla was born June 12, 1936, and died Aug. 1, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
Thomas Phillips
Private services will be held for Thomas "Hook" Phillips Sr., 60, of Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Phillips was born Aug. 9, 1959, in Lufkin, and died Aug. 2, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.