Virgia Jewell (Lindsey) Walker, 88, of Lufkin was born December 7, 1933 in Huntington, Texas, to Frankford and Zannie (Johnson) Lindsey, and passed away October 6, 2022.
The family plans to hold a private service with Rev. Dr. Jerome Brimmage.
Virgia Walker attended Durham Business School, Houston, and later graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches. During her working years she was an executive secretary and school teacher in Lufkin.
She married David Walker January 10, 1953, and was a devoted wife and mother to their five children. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She loved playing “42” and card games and was an avid bridge player until her last few years when she developed Alzheimer’s. She loved nature and being outdoors, but her greatest love was her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, David Walker; son, George Walker and wife Laurie of Sugar Land, Texas; son, Frank Walker and wife Betty of North Little Rock, Arkansas; daughter, Dorothy “Dottie” Roark and husband Tom of Austin; son, Larry Walker and wife Kara of Lufkin; and daughter, Carol Simard of Brenham; and 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Cecil Lindsey, Charlie Lindsey, Mildred Wykoff, Marjorie Young, and Betty Codell.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Hospice in the Pines and PineCrest Memory Support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Virgia’s honor to your favorite charity.
