Georgia Helen Nerren Palmore
Funeral services for Georgia Helen Nerren Palmore, 88, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bobby Whisenant officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Palmore was born December 5, 1932 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Nora Mae (Allen) and Jasper B. Nerren, and died Saturday, August 14, 2021 in a facility in Nacogdoches.
Mrs. Palmore was a lifelong resident of Angelina County. She retired as Vice President after many years of service at Nations Bank, formerly First Bank and Trust of Lufkin. She loved flowers and working in her yard. She enjoyed cooking, especially baking. Mrs. Palmore was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Suzanne and Jerry Jones of Nacogdoches, Regina and Mark Mayberry of Lufkin; son, Richard Palmore of Lufkin; grandchildren, Josh Jones and wife Angie of Nacogdoches, Marcus Jones and wife Libby of Austin; Jacob McDuffie of Lufkin, Richard Palmore II, Laurren Palmore, both of Dallas, Matthew Palmore of Tucson, Arizona; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, R.D. Palmore; grandchildren, Chris Allen and Jennifer Allen; sisters, Bettie Nerren Davis, Jackie Nerren Parker; brother, Wayne Nerren, and son-in-law, William Adkison.
Pallbearers will be Josh Jones, Bryce Jones, Jacob McDuffie, Mark Palmore, Wade Modisette, and Brent Modisette.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
