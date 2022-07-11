Suzanne Williams
Inurnment services for Suzanne Lofton Williams, 66 , of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin with Rev. Mark Newton officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow the Inurnment at 10:30 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home.
Mrs. Williams was born September 12, 1955, to C.W. "Will" and Geraldine Lofton, and died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Lufkin.
Suzanne was born and raised in New Iberia, Louisiana. After attending the University of Southwestern Louisiana, Suzanne moved to North Carolina where she worked at Bank of America and met her husband of 35 years, Lewis. Lewis and Suzanne were married in Charlotte, North Carolina, where their two children were born in the following years. Suzanne transitioned to motherhood, and, after several moves, the family settled in Lufkin, Texas where she lived until her passing.
Suzanne's greatest joys in life came from spending time with her grandchildren, raising her children, traveling, and volunteering in the community. Her greatest joy in recent years has been her three young grandchildren. After her diagnoses, she felt a tremendous loss knowing she would not be there to love on, spoil and watch them grow. She will no doubt be keeping a watchful eye on them from heaven. She found tremendous joy in raising a family, nurturing, and encouraging her children to pursue their passions and interests. Suzanne and her family traveled the US, Canada, Central America, and Europe over the years, and, in the past few years, Suzanne found her peace in Estes Park, Colorado as a favorite summer retreat. Suzanne was a member of Lufkin's First Baptist Church, hosted youth group bible studies on Sunday evenings at her home, served on church committees, volunteered with the Homebound Ministry, and was an active member with the Museum of East Texas and the Festival of Trees in particular, serving on the guild board and as co-chair for the Festival of Trees. In November and December, she always returned from the museum with glitter in her hair and a smile on her face as she enjoyed her favorite season.
Suzanne loved decorating and renovating, and her love of Blue Willow was legendary. China, vases, platters, urns, planters to name a few. Her daughter-in-law, Christine, once quipped, "if you are ever in doubt about what to get Suzanne, go with anything Blue Willow".
Suzanne and her family wish a special thank you to Brent Martin, P.A. for his medical care and compassion. Brent was a tireless advocate on her behalf navigating the medical labyrinth. We would also like to thank Tami Martin for working to keep Suzanne's strength and spirits up and Jamie Zayler for her being by her side every step of the way. Jamie's encouragement, friendship, laughter, and love made this painful journey much more bearable. A thanks to all the people who visited, prayed, delivered food and sent cards. Finally, a thank you to the secret elf that decorated the front porch as the seasons changed.
She is survived by Lewis Williams (husband); Olivia Ellis (daughter); Eric Williams (son); Jack Ellis (son-in-law); Christine Williams (daughter-in-law); John Ellis and Mitchell Williams (grandsons); Charlotte Williams (granddaughter); Donna Williams Smith (sister-in-law); and Andrew Smith (husband).
She was preceded in death by her parents, C.W. "Will" and Geraldine Lofton.
Special memorials may be made to Lufkin's First Baptist Church, 106 E Bremond Ave., Lufkin, TX 75901, Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W Frank Ave, Lufkin, TX 75904 or the Museum of East Texas, 503 N 2nd St, Lufkin, TX 75901.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
