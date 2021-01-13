C.P. Ray
Services for Cecil Perry Ray, 86, of Etoile, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, Lufkin, Texas, with Bro. Pat Jacks officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery in San Augustine. The family will receive friends and loved ones Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
C.P. was born December 1, 1934, in Chireno, Texas to Cecil (Moore) and Norris Dee Ray. He passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 in a local nursing facility.
C.P. enjoyed fishing, gardening, and just about anything having to do with being outdoors. He really enjoyed working on crossword puzzles.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Sue Ray of Etoile; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa Welch and husband Jerry of Bronson, Melissa Gustin and husband Mark of Milam; Priscilla Shults and husband David of Lubbock, Edna Conner and husband Lance of Bronson; son, Jason Ray and wife Kelly of Conroe; granddaughters and their husbands, Leeann and Brad Beckham, Rebecca and Taylor Morrow, Jessica and Jason Cartwright, granddaughters, Kattie Conner, Brianna Lane; grandson, Ross Shults; great-granddaughters, Kacie Welch, Baylee Welch, Dixie Retherford, and Elena Beckham; great-grandson, Bentlee Welch; sister, Mary Vincik.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Joey Lynn Ray, and grandson, Jesse Ray Welch.
Pallbearers will be Jason Ray, Lance Conner, Jason Cartwright, Brad Beckham, Ross Shults, and Johnny New. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Gustin, Jerry Welch and Michael Rudd.
Services have been placed in the trust of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.oakleymetcalffuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.