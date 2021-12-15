Dr. James Henry Walker, Jr. D.C., 71, of Lufkin, passed away in his sleep with the help of his Masters A.M.O.R.C. and Lord Jesus on December 11, 2021.
He was born in Houston, Texas on May 10, 1950. He graduated from Waltrip High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army; completing military training in Fort Polk, LA. and NCO School in Fort Benning, Georgia. His rank was Sergeant Army Ranger, Stateside American Legion.
The Healing Gift Chiropractic was for him to be in service to others and had a profound effect on him. He attended Pre-Med San Jacinto College; Doctor of Chiropractic, graduating in 1984 from Texas Chiropractic College. He worked in clinics in Conroe, Texas for 2 years and then in Denver, Colorado, where he received his license in 1989, practiced 8 years then returned to Lufkin, Texas in 1996. He opened Health Touch Chiropractic, P.C., in 1997, where he worked up until November 2021. He worked side-by-side with his surviving wife, Judith, of 32 years. They married in 1991 Unity Church of Christianity Denver, Colorado. His vision supported Chiropractic for optimal health! Due to pandemic, there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to Mrs. James H. Walker, P.O. Box 3050, Lufkin, TX, 75903-3050.
