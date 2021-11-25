Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 55. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Memorial services for Raymond William Hill, 85, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Chestnut Drive Baptist Church with Brother Blackie Cranford officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Hill was born October 30, 1936 in Maryville, Tennessee and died Friday, November 19, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Hill was a supervisor for Coca-Cola for 32 years. He loved reading, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He was honored to be a Marine and proud to have served his country. Raymond loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren was his greatest joy. Raymond was a member of Chestnut Drive Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Nikki Gardner of Lufkin, Kendra Matthews Thomas and husband Mike of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Elijah Gardner and wife Brianna of Lufkin, Brandie Parbs and husband Zach of Dallas, Kassie Gardner; Samantha McCormick, William Dylan Hill, all of Lufkin, Meagan Matthews of Laredo; six great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Hill.
