Memorial services for Darlene King, 80, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Kenneth Bunge officiating.
Mrs. King was born July 30, 1941, in Corsica, South Dakota, to Christian Marquardt and Violet Johnson, and died Monday, March 21, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mrs. King was a member of First Lutheran Church in Lufkin and was very involved with the Children’s ministry there. She enjoyed sewing, reading, baking pies and cakes, and working in her flower beds. Mrs. King was an excellent seamstress and helped work on Christmas pageants.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Aubrey “Jerry” King of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Becky and Steve Day of Diboll, and Suzanne and Scott Willis of Nacogdoches; grandchildren, Justin Day, Anna Day, and Jayden Day, all of Diboll; brother-in-law, Wayne King of Natchitoches, LA; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mrs. King was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Violet Marquardt; and siblings, Christian, Mary, Ruth, and Erna Kay.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Day, Scott Willis, David Bennett, Justin Day, and Frank Starr.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
