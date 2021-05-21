Tex C. Birdwell Sr.
Services for Tex C. Birdwell Sr., 85, of Bronson, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Tex was born March 25, 1936, and died May 18, 2021.
Carolyn Ann Cerverizzo
Visitation for Carolyn Ann Cerverizzo, 76, will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary’s Chapel. Carolyn was born Feb. 9, 1945, in Corrigan, and died May 18, 2021. Her cremation is under the direction of the funeral home.
Perry Davis
Services for Perry Davis, 63, of Lufkin, will be at noon Saturday at the Moss Temple Church of The Living God. Burial will follow in the Camp Ground Cemetery. Mr. Davis was born Sept. 20, 1957, and died May 15, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Orlean Dorsey
Services for Orlean Dorsey, 82 of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dimensions of Faith Apostolic Ministries. He was born Sept. 1, 1938, and died May 16, 2021. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at All Families Mortuary Center.
Carolyn Due
Services for Carolyn Due, 69, of Groveton, will be at 10 a.m. today at Groveton Funeral Home. Visitation was Thursday at the funeral home. Carolyn was born Oct. 28, 1951, and died May 19, 2021.
Eddie Rabon Horton
Services for Eddie Rabon Horton, 72, of Diboll, will be at 10 a.m. today in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Eddie was born Sept. 29, 1948, in Lufkin, and died May 18, 2021, in a local hospice facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.