Marthalene York Harrison
August 31, 1924 — May 10, 2021
Fort Worth, Texas — Marthalene York Harrison, 96, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away May 10, 2021.
Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 1 at University Christian Church. Reception to follow.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Dept. at University Christian Church, 2720 S. University, 76109 or the charity of your choice.
Marthalene was born and grew up in Lufkin, Texas. In 1946, she met Rayford Harrison, a handsome 22 year old U.S. Marine returning from WWII. They married that November and moved to Port Neches, Texas where Marthalene worked in accounting at Texas US Chemical for the next 30 years.
In 1954, without hesitation, Marthalene supported Rayford’s “call into the ministry.” Her strong faith and love for her husband provided the foundation for him to succeed.
Marthalene and Rayford loved to travel. As empty nesters, their vacations centered around a shared hobby, golf. Marthalene learned to play the game later in life, but her short drive was always straight down the middle. Marthalene was amazing, artistic and creative. When the weather turned cold on the morning of her daughter’s sorority formal, she rushed to the store, bought satin fabric and made a full length evening coat by that evening. There was no problem she wouldn’t tackle, confident she could solve it, and she did.
After Rayford’s death, Marthalene moved to Fort Worth to be closer to her daughter. She bought a house and within a short time knew everyone on her street. She formed lasting friendships at University Christian Church, Broadway Plaza, and The Ridglea Senior Living.
Marthalene will be remembered as that funny, feisty, loving woman whose energy was infectious. She loved people and she loved life.
Marthalene was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Rayford Harrison; parents, Bryan and Bertha York; and sister, Billye York.
She is survived by her daughter, Andrea and husband, Dr. Fred Carrington; her three granddaughters and five great-grandchildren: Dr. Cheri and husband, Dr. Curt Hanson, Carley and Bryan, Lisa and husband, Jason Voight, Jud and Sawyer, Tracy Carrington and husband, Stan Phillips, and Cal; and Marthalene’s sister, Lou Ray Berry.
