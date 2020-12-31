Clifford Arnold Spiers
Funeral services for Clifford Arnold Spiers, 85, of Pollok will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Keltys First Baptist Church with Brother Aaron Wilson and Brother Gene Elrod officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Spiers was born August 16, 1935 in Picayune, Mississippi to the late Annie (Smith) and Richard Spiers, and died Monday, December 28, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Spiers had resided in Pollok since 1996. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Spiers always worked in construction and owned and operated Po-Boys Plumbing in Channelview for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses, gardening and farming. Mr. Spiers never met a stranger. He loved people and loved telling stories. He was the “Community Entertainer”. Mr. Spiers was a member of Keltys Baptist Church where he worked in the nursery for years.
Survivors include his wife, Joan (Ward) Spiers of Pollok; children and spouses, Clint Newcomb of Massachusetts, Vercie and James McMullen of Pollok, Tony and Lana Spiers of Gladewater, Arnold and Jana Spiers of Mount Pleasant, and Jerry Neel of Houston; grandchildren and spouses, Tara and Jared Hendrix, Aaron Spiers, Daniel Spiers, Amy and Omar Navarro, Heather Harbour, Jerrica and Michael Perales, Kaylee Harbour, Brittany Newcomb, and Ella Neel; 10 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Walter Smith of Picayune, Mississippi; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Spiers, Aaron Spiers, James McMullen, and Porter Hendrix.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Spiers, Dewey Hayden, Earl Davis, Charles Flowers, and Henry Chase.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Keltys First Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
