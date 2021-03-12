Kathy Fults
Funeral services for Kathy Fults, 58, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Justin Lindsey officiating. Interment will follow at Attoyac Cemetery in San Augustine County.
Mrs. Fults was born February 21, 1963 in Houston, Texas, to Eli William Poindexter and Sally Viola (Fults) Poindexter and died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Houston.
Mrs. Fults made the best out of any situation. She was strong willed, fun loving and enjoyed the simple things in life. Mrs. Fults was a caring homemaker who loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed watching movies with her husband Don. Mrs. Fults adored her pets and liked to collect knick knacks, especially frogs and owls.
She is survived by her husband, Don Fults of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Trevor Pearce and Jennifer Barr of Porter, TX; daughters and sons-in-law, Courtney and James Presa of Houston, TX, Lillie and Nick Speer of Broaddus, TX, and Elizabeth and Steve Perez of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren, Blake Ringo, Kallie Swindle, Jenson Pearce, Carson Pearce, Angel Gonzales, Ariona Speer, Triston Speer, Alora Perez, and Evalette Perez; brother and sister-in-law, Kerry and Donna Poindexter of Heavener, OK; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Fults was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles Gilbert and Kelly Poindexter; and grandson, Kennedy Presa.
Pallbearers will be K.J. Poindexter, Josh Poindexter, Quentin Poindexter, Blake Ringo, and Chris Biggs.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 12, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
