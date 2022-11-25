Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Linda McClain, 81, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church with Pastor Jacob Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Mrs. McClain was born January 15, 1941 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Gertrude “Trudy” (Shivers) and Claude Thompson, and died Monday, November 21, 2022 at her residence.

