Funeral services for Linda McClain, 81, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church with Pastor Jacob Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. McClain was born January 15, 1941 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Gertrude “Trudy” (Shivers) and Claude Thompson, and died Monday, November 21, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. McClain was raised in the Beulah Community. She married the love of her life, Joe, on her birthday in 1977. She retired from Texas Foundries after 35 plus years of employment. She enjoyed being a homemaker, loved gardening, working in her flower beds, sewing, shopping, cooking, and baking. She was a member of Lufkin Country Club for many years and spent many hours with her husband, Joe, at numerous golf tournaments around East Texas and Western Louisiana. During that time she met many lifelong friends. Mrs. McClain attended Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Joe McClain of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Shanda and Rodney Moore of Lufkin; sons and daughter-in-law, Daren and Christy Harding and Dirk Harding, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Brittney and Joseph Johnson, Brianna and Heath Yount, Brielle and Matt Thompson, Jarrett and Holli Moore, Ryan and Dedra Moore, Regan and Javy Enriquez, Tanner and Annie Harding, Maddy and Houston Harrell, Ryleigh Harding, Hailey Harding, Meagan Harding, and Derica Coutee; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Emory, Eden, Tucker, Hayden, Brooklyn, Hayze, Hunner, Halle, Kimber, Myler, Mallory, Kendall, Hadley, Remi, Eli, Easton, Jaina, Mason, and Haislee; special friend, Dot Lyons of Lufkin; and her fur baby, Charlie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; and great-grandson, Holden Yount.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Johnson, Matt Thompson, Heath Yount, Jarrett Moore, Ryan Moore, and Hunner Thompson.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
