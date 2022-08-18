shafer square sept 2021

Memorial services for Sarah Botsford, 29, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Rick Williams officiating.

Our Sarah was born January 7, 1993 to Lori Haas in Longview, Texas. Sarah was heaven sent to Dale, Paula and big brother Caleb Botsford on January 9th, 1993. Dale and Paula had the honor of being at her side as she left this world into the loving, healing arms of her Savior, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Waco, Texas.