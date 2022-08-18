Memorial services for Sarah Botsford, 29, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Rick Williams officiating.
Our Sarah was born January 7, 1993 to Lori Haas in Longview, Texas. Sarah was heaven sent to Dale, Paula and big brother Caleb Botsford on January 9th, 1993. Dale and Paula had the honor of being at her side as she left this world into the loving, healing arms of her Savior, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Waco, Texas.
Sarah grew up in Lufkin and graduated from Lufkin High School, Class of 2011. Her life was shaped by many loving hands and hearts at First Baptist Church and Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church. As someone said, “She was a piece of God’s best work”, enduring challenges that were more than some would face. Plenty of grit and grace wrapped up in one package, that was our Sarah. She had a big heart, sensitive to others needs, but she was brassy and had an opinion on most topics! Sarah always had an interest in the legal system, and recently had enrolled in Angelina College to pursue her paralegal degree. Her heart was always sensitive to people who were in need of an advocate, especially children in challenging situations. As an adopted child she knew with great passion the value of life created by our Heavenly Father. She had a big heart, if you needed something she would help if she could, never turning away a friend. Sarah had been working in the service industry over the past several years.
Sarah was survived by her parents, Dale and Paula Botsford of Lufkin, brother Caleb Botsford and partner Danielle Mitchell of San Marcos, Texas and paternal grandmother, Ora Maye Botsford of McKinney, Texas. She also was survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Buddy and Billie McKee, and her paternal grandfather Ray Botsford. She also was survived by her birth mother, Lori, and her husband Clay Haas, and their children, Joshua, Jaycee and Jeremiah, as well as maternal grandparents, Faye Fowler and Bill Fowler.
Special memorials may be made to the Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin, 401 Gaslight Blvd., Lufkin, Texas 75904 or to the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council, 304 N. Raguet St., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
