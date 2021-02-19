Bobby Harold Tucker
Graveside services for Bobby Harold Tucker, 93, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gann Cemetery with Dr. John W. Greene officiating.
Mr. Tucker was born September 30, 1927 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Iva Gertrude (Baker) and Leander Tucker, and died Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Lufkin.
Our dad loved his family, but when the grandkids and great-grandkids came along that is all he wanted to talk about. He dearly loved having all the family together. There was always laughter and lots of funny stories. “We Will Miss You Gramps”. Dad was a very active person and he lived life to the fullest. He worked his whole life to support his family. He spent two years in the U.S. Navy, then in 1947 he fell in love with our mom Mary Evans, the love of his life. They married in 1949 and had three children. He worked several jobs, but his favorite was working in a shoe repair shop in Baytown, Texas, where he learned the trade. Dad moved his family to Lufkin, where he worked 30 years for the Lufkin Foundry as a machinist. During that time, he kept busy coon hunting, deer hunting, fishing and always taking on side jobs such as working downtown at the Shoe Hospital part-time before going to work. He also bought a 21 ft. long shrimp boat and shrimped at Galveston Bay for a couple of years. After retiring he decided to go into the shoe repair business and built Angelina Shoe & Boot Repair, where he loved his customers. They asked him all the time what he was doing, and he always commented “saving soles!” After selling the shoe repair shop, they moved to Zavalla and lived six years at the Airstream Harbor Community where they enjoyed the people and traveling from time to time. His children were glad when they moved back to Lufkin and closer to them. He then took up wood turning on a wood lathe making dough rolling pins, wooden bowls, spin tops and even walking canes. His other hobby was hand crafted writing pens made from wood, acrylic and even pinecones. Some of Dad’s best memories are the trips to Canton and Crystal Beach in their Airstream travel trailer and fishing from the pier at Crystal Canal RV Park. Dad kept a journal with tales of his family and things he had accomplished throughout his life. One thing he stated was that he “has learned the importance of having Jesus as his personal savior and without Him we are nothing”. He wrote he was grateful to God for good kids and that he was very proud of them. Dad accepted Jesus as his personal savior with Bro. Charles Wisdom, former pastor at Clawson Baptist Church. Many years later they joined Harmony Hill Baptist Church and never left until they moved to assisted living facilities.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff and residents at Pinnacle Senior Living for the love shown to our parents and caring for them and their needs. Also, thanks to Affinity Hospice for the care they provided over the last three years.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Harmony Hill Baptist Church “Let The Children Come” Building Fund, 2708 S. Chestnut Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Bobby Gene and Amy Tucker of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Janis and Gary Selman, Jerry and Larry Frank, all of Lufkin; granddaughters and spouses, Amber and Clint Walker, Tiffani and Lance Gray, Candace and Chip McBride, Charity and Clif Lyles; great-grandchildren, Riley, Caden, Holland and husband Michael, Ireland, Bailey, Madison, Peyton, Ainsley, Alivia, Allie, and Owen; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Elaine Tucker of Katy; sister and brother-in-law, Nell Ruth and James Coker of Nacogdoches; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 71 years, Mary Katherine Evans Tucker; brothers, Charles Tucker and Bill Tucker; twin sisters, Elda (Lil-un) Duzant, Velda (Big-un) Haffelfinger; sisters, Betty Jo Nelson, Iva Lee Griffith, and infant baby girl Laverne who died at birth.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the cemetery prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.