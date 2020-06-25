Funeral services for Jeffrey Scott Fletcher, 36, of Lufkin will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Jeffrey was born June 21, 1984 in Lufkin, Texas to Sandy (Grubbs) and Wayne Fletcher, and died Monday, June 22, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Jeffrey had always lived in Lufkin and worked in construction. He adored his two children and loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Harlie Fletcher of Lufkin; son, Scott Fletcher of Lufkin; mother and stepfather, Sandy and Donnie McKnight of Pollok; father, Wayne Fletcher of Lufkin; sisters, Cassie Moody of Crockett, Amy Collier and husband Terry of Huntington; brother, Brett Fletcher and wife Amber of Broaddus; sister, Sarah Davis and husband Jon of Huntington; grandparents, Horace and Dorothy Fletcher of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Timmy Crustner, Brett Fletcher, Mitch Berry, Ronald Lindgren, Colin Smith, and Jace Moody.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Crustner, Adam Lindgren, Jimmy Beasley, and Jaxson Moody.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.