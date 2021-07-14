Phil Clark
Funeral services for Phil Clark, 54, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Milton “Scooter” Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Oddfellows Cemetery.
Phil was born March 14, 1967 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Dorothy (Lazarine) and George Henry Clark, and died Monday, July 12, 2021 in a local hospital.
Phil was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and owned and operated ABC Septic and Porta Potties. He was a family man who loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He took his dog, Snowball, riding with him everywhere he went. He enjoyed being on the water and outdoors. He was always cracking jokes and giving someone a hard time, and was always “taking crap off people”. Phil was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Amanda Scarborough of Lufkin; sons, Kory Clark and wife Whitney of Huntington, Joey Clark, Seth Scarborough, Levi Scarborough, all of Lufkin; daughter, Lexi Scarborough of Lufkin; grandchildren, Baylie Clark, McKenna Clark, and Brody Clark; brothers, Gary Clark of Zavalla, Richard Clark and wife Rejena of Nacogdoches; sister, Connie Clark of Huntington; brother from another mother, Carl “Z” Zylstra of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Polly Clark; and friends, Patrick Powers and Randy Hairgrove.
Pallbearers will be Donald Coulter, James Burns, Carl Zylstra, Jamie Keene, Bubba Nevills, and Bubba Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Phillip Nerren, Kenneth Evans, and Kyle Clark.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic School, 2116 Lowry Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
