Grace Emily (Rodman) Kay
Grace (“Jog”) Emily (Rodman) Kay (12/23/1925 — 5/7/2022)
Grace “Jog” Kay, 96, passed away peacefully in Tyler on May 7, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Hartford, Conn., on December 23, 1925, to Evelyn (Kingsley) Rodman and Llewellyn Lewis Rodman of East Hartford, Conn. She graduated from Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vermont, in 1945; after her children were grown, she also attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.
Grace moved to Texas in 1949, working in Houston as a secretary and bookkeeper for Oil Drilling, Inc., which would later become Mitchell Energy and Development Corporation. In 1958, she married John Ross Kay, who was also an employee of that firm. After living in Houston and Galveston, the family moved to Lufkin in 1969. Grace spent many years working as a bookkeeper in John’s legal practice. She was passionate about golf, classical music, and the wondrous beauty of nature. She inspired an appreciation for these passions as they are evident in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She had resided in Tyler since 2016, and had been under the attentive, loving care of her son Brad and his wife Tamara for the past several years.
Grace is survived by her three children and nine grandchildren: sons Ross Rodman Kay and wife Beverly (Hartmann) of Lufkin and Bradford Kingsley Kay and wife Tamara (Dover) of Tyler; and daughter, Janet Elizabeth Kay of The Woodlands. Grandchildren are Jonathan Joseph Kay, Donovan David Kay, Martin Matthew Kay, and Rebecca Rose Kay of Idaho, Christian Alexander Kay of Boston, Andrew Seth Kay and Peyton Isaiah Kay of Tyler, Lindsay Evelyn Rothring of Austin, and Derek Matthew Rothring of Spring. She also leaves behind her niece, Roxanne (Rodman) Williams, husband Steven, and daughter Melissa of Vermont, nephew Paul Rodman and wife Toni Deser of California, and niece Jenifer Julian Goolsby of Alabama.
In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, John Ross Kay, in 2013; brother Albert Kingsley Rodman of Massachusetts, brother Kenneth Llewellyn Rodman, niece Carol (Rodman) Julian and nephew Kenneth Rodman, Jr., all of Florida.
Mom requested that there be no services, and she has generously bequeathed her earthly remains to the University of Texas Medical School for the advancement of science. In lieu of flowers, Grace has requested that her memory be honored with contributions to Friends of the Kurth Memorial Library in Lufkin, First Tee of Greater Tyler, or East Texas Youth Orchestra in Tyler.
