Funeral services for Herman L. Pillows, 74, of Huntington, will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Greater Love Tabernacle with Rev. Gentry Wilkerson, Rev. Ronnie Frankens and Kent Henson officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile.
Mr. Pillows was born December 19, 1946, in Centerville, Texas, to George Pillows and Idell (Brown) Pillows, and died Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mr. Pillows retired from Siemens in Houston in 2011. After retirement, he started driving a school bus for Hudson ISD. Mr. Pillows loved his students. In 2017, he took and early retirement due to medical issues. Herman was a very caring and loving person. He loved his wife and family dearly. Mr. Pillows was a member of Greater Love Tabernacle and the Grand Lodge of Texas, Eastern Star No. 284.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Wanda Sue Pillows of Huntington; daughter, Kelli Pillows of Trinity; stepson, William Duane Kenner of Lufkin; grandchildren, Lauren Smith of Trinity, and Austin Kenner and Chloe Doolan of Lufkin; stepgrandchildren, Heather, Rachele, Trey, and Jason; step great-grandchildren, Darrian, Mikaylah, Antwon, and Kaleah; special friends/brothers, Glenn Aaron Pillows and wife Patsy of New Caney, Asa Pillows and wife Dorothy of Apple Springs, and Lewis Aubrey Pillows of Apple Springs; sisters, Margie Hilderbrandt and husband Curtis of Tomball, and Letha Rasco of Houston; sisters-in-law, Rose Pillows of Trinity, Linda Whisenant and husband Gerald, Brenda Whitton and husband Billy, Jean Chambers, and Gwenda Britt and husband Roy, all of Etoile; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Griffin of Woden, Julia Henson and husband Kent of Lufkin, and Sherron Cook of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Elvin Cook of Etoile; special grandson, Hunter Speaker; special nieces, Chasity, Addison, and Chancy Dodd; and his pal, Mikie the Maltese dog.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Pillows and George Pillows; sisters, Geraldine Lloyd, Sandra Sepulvado, June, and Loraine; and stepgrandson, AJ Orth.
Pallbearers will be Austin Kenner, Hunter Speaker, Jeff Pillows, James Edward Pillows, Kent Henson, Duane Kenner, Bradley Henson, and Dale Dodd.
Special memorials may be made to Blue Springs Cemetery Association, PO Box 106, Etoile, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.