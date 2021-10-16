Funeral services for Noe Trejo, 52, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ruben Rodriguez officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Trejo was born February 21, 1969, in Carrera de Tancáma, Querétaro, Mexico to Ebad Trejo and Silvina (Benitez) Trejo, and died Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mr. Trejo was of Pentecostal faith and a passionate runner. There was nothing he couldn’t do if he set his mind to it. He was a loving, husband, father and grandfather.
Mr. Trejo is survived by his wife of 33 years, Yolanda Trejo of Lufkin; daughter, Noemi Trejo of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Sem Trejo Sandoval and Natalie Navarro of Lufkin; loving granddaughter, Andrea Danielle Trejo of Lufkin; mother, Silvina Trejo of Jalpan de Serra, Querétaro, Mexico; brother and sister-in-law, Urias and Rosa Trejo of Springdale, AR; brother, Esau Trejo of Jalpan de Serra, Mexico; brother, Porfirio Trejo of Wells, TX; and sister, Yolanda “Tita” Trejo of Rusk, TX.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ebad Trejo.
Pallbearers will be Sem Trejo Sandoval, Noemi Trejo, Urias Trejo, Porfirio Trejo, Gabriel Sandoval, Pedro Sandoval, and Armando Sandoval.
Honorary pallbearers will be Armando Bocanegra, Porfirio Trejo, Jr., and Noe Ponce Trejo.
Out of respect for the family, they request to please not wear black or white clothing to the services.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
