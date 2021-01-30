Jose Elias Rojas
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jose Elias Rojas, 92, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lufkin with Fr. Denzil Vithanage officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Mr. Rojas was born April 17, 1928 in Valparaíso, Zacatecas, Mexico, to Refugio Rojas and Jesucita (Ibarra) Rojas, and died Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in Lufkin.
Jose Elias was a smart, strong, and friendly person. He loved everyone and never met a stranger. Jose loved music and singing. He also loved Jesus and would pray and bless his children every day. Jose loved nature, gardening and taking care of his dogs. He was a hard worker and very good at fixing just about anything.
He is survived by his wife, Maria A. Rojas; children, Teresa Rosales and husband Fernando, Elidia Rojas, Oralia Aguilar and husband Martin Aguilar Sr., Mary Mijares and husband Juan J., Lupe Rojas, Pepe Rojas and wife Sonia, and Shelly Estrada and husband Erik; grandchildren, Nano Rosales, Hector Rosales, Eric Rosales, Lesley Lerma, Perla Brown, Nubia Hawkins, Daisy Barlow, Brittany Rojas, Martin Aguilar Jr., Lee Aguilar, Allen Aguilar, JJ Mijares, Gaspy Mijares, Thalia Guerrero, Javi Mijares, Chayanne Mijares, Isacc Rojas, and Elias Estrada; and great-grandchildren, Samuel Brown, Natalie Salazar, Juan Rosales, Josue Rosales, Hector Rosales Jr., Martin Aguilar III, Addison Aguilar, Emma Aguilar, Emerie Mijares, Audrina Grace Guerrero, and Daniel Hawkins Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Pancha Rojas, Maria Carrillo, Natalia Pinedo, and Carmel Martinez.
Pallbearers will be Nano Rosales, Hector Rosales, JJ Mijares, Javi Mijares, Nuni Aguilar, and Lee Aguilar.
Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Aguilar, Gaspy Mijares, and Chayanne Mijares.
Special memorials may be made to the Angelina College Police Academy or to the Diocese of Tyler Bishop’s Annual Appeal at https://www.givecentral.org.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.