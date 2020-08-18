Gertrude Hardy
Services for Gertrude Hardy, 86, of San Augustine, will be at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation is from 2-3 p.m. Thursday. Ms. Hardy was born Nov. 17, 1933, in San Augustine and died Aug. 17, 2020, in San Augustine.
Rev. James Carrol Henderson
Services for Rev. James Carrol Henderson, 77, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Rev. Henderson was born June 1, 1943, and died Aug. 16, 2020, in Lufkin. All Families Mortuary, directors.
James Randall Stephens
James Randall Stephens, 55, of Cold Springs, died Aug. 15, 2020, in Lufkin. Mr. Stephens was born Feb. 16, 1965. His cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary.
