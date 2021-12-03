Funeral services for Jacqueline (Gibbs) Knighten, 70, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Chaplain Larry Staggs officiating. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the Palestine City Cemetery in Palestine, Texas, following the funeral service.
Ms. Knighten was born November 20, 1951, in Mildred, Texas, to Jack Felton Gibbs and Effie Virginia (Melton) Sherard, and died Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Lufkin.
Ms. Knighten was very crafty and enjoyed painting “like Bob Ross”. She liked to cook for the holidays and help the elderly. Ms. Knighten had a love for animals but most of all loved her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Misty and Phillip Rye of Lufkin; daughter, Samantha Knighten of Lufkin; daughter and daughter-in-law, Heather Knighten and Monique Pauley of Blanchard, OK; grandson, Zachary Elliott Eastridge of Lindale, TX; grandson, Braden Austin Rye of Lufkin; granddaughter, Emma Belle Rawlinson of Lufkin; grandson, Garret Walker Rye of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmie and Tracy Goff of Ennis, TX; sister, Penni Kay Goff of Little Elm, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Ms. Knighten was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Terri McElhaney.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Elliott Eastridge, Braden Austin Rye, Garret Walker Rye, Phillip Rye, Monique Pauley, and Bill Gable.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
