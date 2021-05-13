Funeral services for Mac Weldon White, 45, of Hudson will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jerry Ancira officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Sand Flat Cemetery.
Jesus welcomed Mac Weldon White home Thursday, May 6, 2021. He was born February 2, 1976 to Barbara (Oliver) and John Charles White. Mac was born in Lufkin, Texas but spent over 23 years in Massachusetts raising his two daughters who he loved above everything.
Mac will always be a hero and an honorable man. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 2003-2013 with the 405th Combat Support Hospital out of Worcester, Massachusetts as a combat medic. Between 2007-2008 Mac was deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. He received the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and Iraq Campaign Medal. After returning home from the war, he became a correctional officer at the state prison in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. He then moved on to give back to his fellow veterans as their benefits coordinator at the VA Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts.
Mac was an amazing father and loved spending time with Hannah and Cassidy. He was a brave man and stood up for what he believed in and who took care of the ones he loved. His heart was with his girls in the North, but his home was always Texas.
Mac is survived by his loving daughters, Hannah White and Cassidy White and their mother, April White Mitchell, all of East Taunton, Massachusetts; parents, John and Barbara White of Hudson; brother, Justin White and wife Jennifer of Spring; sister, Kaci Arrington of Hudson; girlfriend, Brittiany Leary; nieces, Claire White, Langston Arrington and Landry Arrington; nephews, Landon White and Lane Arrington; uncles and aunts, Edward White, Charlie Adams, JD and Dorothy Oliver, Jerry and Betty Oliver, Ellie Merrell, Geneva Redd, Gayle Oliver, Danny Anders, and special aunt, Vernell “Aunt Nellie” Winthrop; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Angela Wilson, Patrick Arrington, Al Amaro, Aaron Amaro, and Andy Amaro; special cousin, Brandy Fernandez; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virginia and Weldon Adams, Vernice and D.W. Oliver, John E. White, and Mack Wayne Weaver; uncles and aunts, Wesley Oliver, Woody Oliver, David Redd, James Merrell, Troy Weaver, Martha Russell, Shirley Graham, Necy Anders, and Carla Stephens.
Pallbearers will be Jakob Holder, Keith Nash, Paul Santos, Al Amaro, Aaron Amaro, Joshua-Michael Ackles, Zibbie Anders, Jimmy Zachary, Patrick Arrington, and Gary Campbell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sean Hannah, Jacob Livesey, Greg Oliver, Sage Hardin, Lake Fernandez, Andy Amaro, Pete “Pumpkinhead” Voll, and Brandy Fernandez.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
