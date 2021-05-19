Irma Escobedo
Funeral services for Irma Escobedo, 78, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Marcos Elizondo officiating.
Mrs. Escobedo was born August 30, 1942 in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico, to Manuel Escobedo and Rosa (Ortiz) Escobedo, and died Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Lufkin.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Alberto and Evangelia Garcia; son, Luis Garcia; daughter and son-in-law, Letty and Richard Parrott; daughter, Patricia Garcia; grandchildren, Gustavo Garcia, William Garcia, Ariana Sanchez, Jose Sanchez, Claudia Sanchez, Juan Almaguer, Alejandro Almaguer, Omar Almaguer, and Joaquin Garcia; life partner, Francisco Ascencio; along with numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Mrs. Escobedo was preceded in death by her grandson, Angel L. Sanchez.
Honorary pallbearers are Gustavo Garcia, William Garcia, Jose Sanchez, and Alejandro Almaguer.
Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021 and 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.