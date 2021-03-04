Memorial services for Joe Louis Glass, 92, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church Lufkin Great Hall. Due to the COVID pandemic, the family requests that the service be limited to family only. Private interment will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Glass was born August 10, 1928 in Conroe, Texas, and died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at The Joseph House in Lufkin.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
