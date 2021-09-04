Joe Paul Stovall
Funeral services for Joe Paul Stovall, 77, of Diboll will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ben Merritt and Beth Wilbanks officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Joe Paul was born July 24, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas the only child of the late Archie Paul and Aline (Chamblee) Stovall. He went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 2nd under the care of Hospice in the Pines.
Joe Paul attended Diboll High School graduating in 1962. He loved sports and lettered in Baseball, Basketball, Football and Track. During his senior year he was elected Mr. DHS, Senior Favorite, Best Dressed and was a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council. He attended SFA and served his country in the US Air Force from 1966-70 and graduated from SFA in 1972. During this time he enjoyed attending many college and pro sports events with childhood friend, Jack Riley. Joe also enjoyed reading and watching American history documentaries and his favorite movie Casa Blanca.
Joe made lasting friendships from DHS classmates, folks who traded with his parents at Stovall’s Grocery and 30 years working for the US Postal Service as a letter carrier inside the city. He loved Diboll and thought it was the greatest place to live. He often said, “Someone needs to make a movie about Diboll”.
Survivors include cousins Reba McGaughey and Pat Harmon of Anderson SC; Lee Mathews and wife, Dottie of Austin; Emily Sincler and husband, Rocky Edwards of Wimberly; Gene McMullen and wife Debbie of Angleton; Pam Freeman and husband Mark of San Antonio; and Martha Cordell and husband Jim of Vail, CO.
Special friends included Beth and Jerry Wilbanks; Nita and Gary Hurley; Sandra and John Ralph Poul and live-in buddy, Thomas ‘Spider’ Linton. Thank you to each and every caregiver; the loving staff at The Joseph House and Hospice in the Pines and a debt of gratitude to Dr. Carlton Lewis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave. Lufkin, TX 75904, The Joseph House, PO Box 150554, Lufkin 75915 or First Baptist Church, 208 Deveraux, Diboll, TX 75941.
