Richard Adams
Services for Richard Adams, 71, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Adams died Nov. 13, 2020, in Lufkin.
Jerry Dale Lenhart
Jerry Dale Lenhart, 65, of Zavalla, died Nov. 11, 2020, in Zavalla. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Lenhart was born Feb. 21, 1955, in Dallas.
Gordon Sherwood
Services for Gordon Sherwood, 84, of Point Blank, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Sherwood died Nov. 13, 2020, in Point Blank.
Antonio Ortiz Vargas
Services for Antonio Ortiz Vargas, 70, of Corrigan, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at New Life in Christ in Corrigan. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5- 9 p.m. Monday at the church. Mr. Ortiz Vargas was born June 3, 1950, in Abasolo, Guanajuato, Mexico, and died Nov. 11, 2020, in Corrigan. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
