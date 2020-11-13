Melissa Jean (Oberlechner) Gilbert
Funeral services for Melissa Jean (Oberlechner) Gilbert, 59, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Marty Guidry officiating. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. Gilbert was born March 1, 1961 in Houston, Texas, to Bobby Joe Oberlechner Sr. and Frankie Jean (Lollis) Oberlechner, and died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Gilbert had been member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church for 20 years and was a strong Christian woman who loved serving the Lord. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Mrs. Gilbert is survived by her husband of 31 years, Matthew “Toolman” Gilbert of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Harmony Gilbert of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Samantha Gilbert of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Raymond Smith of Lufkin; mother, Frankie Oberlechner of Diboll; granddaughters, Stevee Gilbert, Tabytha Gilbert, and Allie Smith, all of Lufkin; grandsons, Conner Gilbert, Cadyn Gilbert, Brody Gilbert, and Axell Smith, all of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby Joe and Margaret Oberlechner of Burke, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Kara and Robbie Mettlen of The Woodlands, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Tanya and Mike Oliver of Lumberton, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Gilbert, Nick Gilbert, Raymond Smith, Colton Murray, Kyle Alexander, Javin Oberlechner, Brett Oberlechner, Bobby Oberlechner, Kenny Burch, and John Burch.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Mann, Vicky Mann, and Rogena Kessinger.
Special memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 595 Mt Carmel Rd, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
