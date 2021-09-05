Richard Lee Burk
Graveside services for Richard Lee Burk, 74, of Burke, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in the Glenwood Cemetery in Groveton, with Bro. Jerry Young officiating.
Mr. Burk was born November 29, 1946, the son of the late Myrtle Lee and Richard Burk. He passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 in a local nursing facility.
Mr. Burk was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed gardening and time with his family.
Survivors include his children, Naomi Leigh Stewart and husband Daryl Lynn and Richard Glen Burk and wife April; grandchildren, William
Tayler Stewart, Hannah Stewart, Peyton Lee Burk and Felicia Stewart; and grandchildren, Brantley Beau Stewart and Gunner Glenn Rebbe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Faye (Wagnone) Burk and brothers, Edmond Burk and David Burk.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.