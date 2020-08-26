Martha L. Johnson
A Memorial Visitation for Martha L. Johnson, 74, of Diboll will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church. Graveside services with burial of cremains will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chinquapin Cemetery in San Augustine County with Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Johnson was born October 29, 1945 in San Augustine, Texas to the late Doris (Hardy) and Louis Loggins, and died Friday, August 7, 2020 in a local hospital.
After getting married, Martha and Tom moved to Aberdeen, Maryland where Thomas attended “Wheel and Track Mechanic School” for the United States Army. After graduating from Mechanic School, Thomas and Martha moved to Killen, Texas, where Thomas served at Killen Department of Defense for 3 years. Upon Thomas’s discharge from the Army, Martha and Thomas spent 17 months, both working for Texas Instruments, where Martha served as head secretary for the typing pool.
Martha and Thomas moved back to Lufkin and Thomas started working at Southland Paper Mill, and Martha went to work for Texas A&M Forest Service where she served 35 years as Staff Assistant in the Pest Control Management Office until her retirement in 2010 as Sr. Staff Assistant.
Martha never met a stranger and if you called her or she called you, you knew it would probably be at least a 3-hour phone call. Martha loved to read and research everything, you never had to wonder what Martha was thinking, because she would tell you, and if you were sick, Martha could probably diagnose you and tell you what medicine you needed.
Martha is survived by husband, Thomas, of 54 years of Diboll and daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Jeff Haney of Lufkin. She is survived by her greatest loves, granddaughters, Abby Lynne Greenville and husband Colby and Madison Claire Haney, also of Lufkin.
Also survived by sisters, Patricia and Robert Beard of Livingston, Shirley and Roy Reynolds of Lufkin, Judy and Rod Cramer of Tyler, Barbara Wesley of Lufkin; brothers, Robert Loggins of Lufkin, Bill Loggins of Amarillo; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Louis Loggins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chinquapin Cemetery, P.O. Box 153014, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
