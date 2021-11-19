Services for Mamie Baynes Hankins, 73, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Simpson Chapel Baptist Church of Tadmor. Interment will follow in the Cal Wooten Cemetery. Mrs. Hankins was born June 18, 1948, in Crockett and died Nov. 6, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Wilford W. Hughes
Services for Wilford Hughes, 100, of Wells, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Sweet Union Cemetery. Mr. Hughes was born Feb. 22, 1921, in Sweet Union and died Nov. 10, 2021, at his residence. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Edrine Jeffero
Services for Edrine Jeffero, 83, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Jeffero was born May 30, 1938, and died Nov. 13, 2021, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Lupe Maynard
Lupe Maynard, 79, of Lufkin, was born April 17, 1942, in Yuma, Arizona, and died Nov. 14, 2021, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.
Majorie Carol Pickett
Marjorie Carol Pickett, 74, of San Augustine, was born Feb. 26, 1947, in Sour Lake and died Nov. 14, 2021, in Hemphill. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.
Samuel Price
Graveside services for Samuel Price, 76, will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Samuel was born Jan. 14, 1945, and died Nov. 16, 2021, in a Waco health care facility. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
James Earl Roberson
Services for James Earl Roberson, 71, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Woods Memorial Temple Church. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mr. Roberson was born June 9, 1950, in Huntington and died Nov. 13, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
