Debra A. (Bentley) Kousky
Debra A. (Bentley) Kousky, 68, of Lufkin, was born September 4, 1951 in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Betty (Rexroad) and Claude Bentley. She passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at her residence.
Debbie was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was employed by TDCJ for many years. She had a passion for reading and dancing.
Debbie is survived by her son, Keith Reynolds and fiancée Mary Huff of Lufkin; grandson, Sebastian Reynolds of Lufkin; and brother, Terry Bentley and wife Dian of Nacogdoches.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
