Franklin Henry Brunson Jr.
Services for Franklin Henry Brunson Jr., 83, of Lufkin will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Alazan Cemetery in Nacogdoches County. Mr. Brunson was born Feb. 8, 1937, in Dallas and died June 19, 2020, in Lufkin.
Chance Dewalt
Cremation arrangements for Chance Dewalt, 41, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home. Mr. Dewalt died June 17, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
